Wednesday, June 08, 2022
JP Nadda slams regional parties for pursuing ‘dynastic politics’

Addressing party leaders during a state executive committee meeting at the National Library in Kolkata, BJP National President J P Nadda lashed out at regional parties including Trinamool Congress for pursuing dynastic politics.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 8, 2022 7:19:40 pm
BJP national president JP Nadda Wednesday said that all regional parties in the country are being run by dynasties. Addressing party leaders during a state executive committee meeting at the National Library in Kolkata, Nadda lashed out at regional parties including Trinamool Congress for pursuing dynastic politics.

“In our country, all regional parties are run by families. In the north, the National Conference is run by a father-son duo; Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is also a family-driven party; RJD in Bihar is also run by Lalu Prasad and his son Tejaswi. In West Bengal, it is run by Pishi and Bhaipo (aunt and nephew); in Jharkhand, it is the Soren family; in south it is the DKM, YSR, KCR, in Maharashtra it is the NCP and Shiv Sena. All these parties pursue dynastic politics,” said the BJP national president.

“Even the Congress has become the party of brother and sister. The BJP is the only party that does not pursue such politics,” added Nadda. The BJP leader also slammed the TMC, claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has no principles or policies but has ‘syndicates’ and ‘cut money’.

“The TMC has leaders but no principles. It has only syndicates and a cut money culture. They want leaders to come to their party and indulge in taking commission,” said Nadda. The BJP national president is on a two-day trip to West Bengal.

