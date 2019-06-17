J P Nadda elected as BJP national working president

The BJP Parliamentary board on Monday elected former Union Minister JP Nadda as the party’s national working president. The party was looking for a successor to incumbent BJP chief Amit Shah after he joined the Cabinet as Union Home Minister.

The exclusion of Nadda, a parliamentary board member and senior minister in the first Modi government, from the Cabinet had triggered speculation that he could take over as BJP chief from Shah. Nadda was in-charge of Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 elections, and the party performed impressively in the state, restricting the much-hyped Mahagathbandhan to 15 seats.

Confirming Nadda’s appointment as BJP working chief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “BJP won several elections under the leadership of Amit Shah Ji. But since PM appointed him Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president.”