Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Ensure BJP doesn’t lose any of 9 state polls in 2023, Nadda tells members at party’s national executive meet

During the meeting, JP Nadda lauded the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly polls as "extraordinary and historic".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP chief JP Nadda during the BJP National Executive meeting at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday called on the party’s executive members to prepare to win the nine Assembly polls to be held in 2023.

Speaking at the BJP national executive meeting at Delhi’s NDMC Convention Centre, Nadda underlined the importance of winning the nine polls in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While Nadda praised the party’s win in the recently held Gujarat Assembly polls, in which BJP won 150 of 182 seats, as “extraordinary and historic”, he also said that the margin by which the BJP lost in Himachal Pradesh was less than one percent.

At the end of the first day of the two-day closed-door meeting, former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that Nadda lauded India’s progress under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Nadda hailed India as the “world’s fifth-largest economy, second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, and third-largest manufacturer in the auto sector”, while also highlighting that the highway being built every day has risen from 12 kilometres to 37 kilometres.

The Centre has also worked to empower the poor with welfare schemes, including ones to provide free grains, the BJP chief added.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 21:07 IST
