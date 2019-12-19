Citizenship Act, NRC will be implemented: J P Nadda after meeting Afghan refugees

The BJP president’s comments came immediately after he met Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the CAA will become Indian citizens. (File) The BJP president’s comments came immediately after he met Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the CAA will become Indian citizens. (File)

As protests continued to rock different parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP working President J P Nadda Thursday said that the new law and the National Register of Citizens will be implemented.

“India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will continue to do so. The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) will be implemented, so will be the NRC in future,” Nadda was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BJP president’s comments came immediately after he met Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the CAA are eligible to become Indian citizens. Slamming the Opposition for protesting against the new legislation, he accused Opposition parties of indulging in vote bank politics while ignoring the plight of minorities from neighbouring countries who are living in India.

“Those who are opposing the citizenship law should meet them. These people have been living in India for 28-30 years but can’t admit their children in schools or buy a house as they do not have citizenship. Our rivals cannot see anything beyond their vote bank politics,” Nadda said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) became law after receiving the President’s assent on December 12, following a bruising debate in Parliament. The Bill seeks to grant citizenship to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, or Parsi who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan by the cut-off date of December 31, 2014.

Quoting Amit Shah’s comment in the Parliament regarding the Opposition’s stance, Nadda said that they were speaking the same language as Pakistan on the CAA issue. “Modi has been taking decisions which are “humanist” and in the interest of the country,” Nadda said.

The delegation met Nadda at the BJP headquarters and thanked the party for bringing about changes in the Citizenship law, as per PTI reports. The BJP leader said that these Sikhs had left Afghanistan nearly three decades ago and arrived in India to protect their faith and added that the documentation process would be done quickly so that they can join the mainstream.

(With PTI inputs)

