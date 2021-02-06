Bengal ready to push Mamata out of power, elect BJP: Nadda

The district administration has given permission to hold a political programme with Nadda as one of the speakers but has not given permission for the rath yatra. (File Photo)

BJP president JP Nadda, who arrived in West Bengal capital Kolkata Saturday, said the people of the state are ready to say “goodbye” to incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming elections and bring in BJP. Nadda said his party will ensure Bengal’s proper “vikas.”

Nadda, attending the final round of the month-long “Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan” of the party, slammed Mamata Banerjee for shunning development and depriving farmers the benefits of PM’s Kisan Yojna due to her “ego.”

Accusing CM Mamata Banerjee of doing “injustice” to Bengal farmers, Nadda said, “PM Modi gave 6,000 rupees to farmers across the country through ‘PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi,’ but Mamata due to her ego did not allow the implementation of this programme in Bengal.”

Due to this, Nadda said that over 70 lakh farmers have been deprived of annual aid of Rs 6,000 for the last 2 years.”

Nadda also claimed that the lack of infrastructure in Bengal’s agriculture was a result of the ruling party’s policies. “Due to Mamata, Bengal has no proper infrastructure for farmers, no facilities for irrigation, no storage for grains,” Nadda said. This is in contrast to the work BJP is doing across the country, Nadda said highlighting the special rails made for transporting grains.