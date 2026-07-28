‘Why not independent probe?’ Top court on police action during CJP protests

Hearing petitions flagging police excesses during the crackdown on student protests in various parts of the country, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that an independent investigation must be carried out to fix accountability. This comes a day after a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said police excesses cannot be justified merely because an agitation is underway. The bench called for a “balanced” approach, and noted that actions by “anti-social elements” must be penalised.

Police action against protesters during the agitation over paper leaks in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and several other cities has come under scrutiny over the past week. In Delhi, security personnel are in a spot after pellet guns were used to disperse the crowd of protesters, leading to severe injuries for some. In Bihar, three people have been injured in police firing to quell the protests, and a policeman has been suspended after a video of him firing an AK-47 assault rifle during a protest circulated on social media.