Journalist who proposed TM Krishna’s Delhi concert appointed AAP’s Kerala secretary

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Aam Aadmi Party appointed Delhi-based journalist Thufail PT as party secretary of its Kerala unit. In a press conference on Tuesday, the party announced the decision of the central leadership. “With his journalistic integrity and political affiliation, it seemed appropriate to give Thufail the responsibility to manage state affairs. It has been formally announced in the party. He takes charge today,” the central observer for the state, Girish Choudhary told indianexpress.com.

Thufail, 29, has previously worked behind the scenes for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Sources told indianexpress.com it was him who had suggested that the Delhi government should host Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna’s concert in the city after the Airport Authority of India cancelled it following threats by right-wing groups.

When asked, Thufail confirmed, saying he had suggested the idea to former Delhi law minister Somnath Bharti who took it forward with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Yes, I suggested (the idea) to Somnath ji and he took it up with the Chief Minister who ultimately decided to implement it,” he said. On November 18, the Delhi government organised the concert at the Garden of Five Senses in Delhi.

About his appointment as state secretary of the party, Thufail said, “Central leadership believes Kerala is a fertile ground for the party. They have assigned me this task. I will try my best along with my fellow AAP members to provide the best political alternative to the people of my state.”

Aam Aadmi Party opened its account in electoral politics in the state in the 2015 bye-elections. Tomy Elassery of the party had defeated Congress candidate Easappan in Cherthala South grama panchayat elections in Alappuzha district. In 2017, the party’s student wing, the CYSS, defeated SFI in student elections in the Arerkode College in Malappuram.