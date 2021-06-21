Journalist Vineet Narain, 2 others booked for FB post against Champat Rai

In his post, Narain also attached an application that had details of a cowshed belonging to Alka Lahoti, who has also been booked by police.

BIJNOR POLICE have booked journalist Vineet Narain and two others for allegations in a Facebook post against VHP leader and general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai. According to the police, Narain alleged in his post that Rai was involved in a land grab case.

“All that was said in the post were false and fabricated… Vineet Narain has hatched a conspiracy with Alka and the other accused against the family. The sentiments of crores of Hindus have been hurt and there is a possibility of social order being disturbed,” read the FIR filed by Sanjay Bansal, Champat Rai’s brother.

The police have booked Narain, his aide Rajneesh and Lahoti under 14 sections of the IPC and two sections of the IT Act.

On June 18, Narain, who is currently involved working with an NGO engaged in environmental protection, alleged in a social media post that Rai had a role to play in Lahoti’s land grabbing case. According to the complainant, when he contacted Narain over the allegations, his aide Rajneesh abused and threatened him.

“The allegations against Champat Rai appear to be baseless. Even the allegations against his family members appear to have no authenticity… police are investigating all aspects,” said Dr Dharm Veer Singh, SP Bijnor.

Narain is known for pursuing the legal case in the hawala scam of the early 90s, in which several politicians and bureaucrats were chargesheeted. It was his PIL that led to crucial Supreme Court rulings concerning the appointment of the CBI director.