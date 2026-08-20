Tarun Tejpal moves Supreme Court against conviction in 2013 rape case

Former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal, on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging his conviction and 10-year jail term for the 2013 rape of a woman journalist.

The Goa government too had moved the Supreme Court earlier this week seeking an enhancement of his punishment and a life term.

On August 6, the Bombay High Court in Goa had reversed Tejpal’s acquittal by a trial court and convicted him for aggravated rape and related offences and awarded him the sentence. It gave him four weeks to surrender.

The case dates back to November 2013. The survivor accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her on two separate occasions inside the lift of a hotel in Goa while the two were alone during a literary festival. She confided in colleagues the same night and, a week later, emailed a complaint to Tehelka’s managing editor seeking an apology and an internal inquiry.