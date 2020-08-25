Journalist shot dead in UP’s Ballia district, police suspect family dispute

Police suspect incident occurred over a old dispute in the family. (File)

A 42-year-old journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday evening in Fefna area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

Police said Ratan Singh had been thrashed before he was shot dead inside the premises of the village head’s residence.

Police suspect incident occurred over a old dispute in the family.

Three persons have been detained for questioning. Police are looking into the role of Ratan Singh’s relative Dinesh Singh in the case.

Circle Officer, Fefna, Chandrakesh Singh said, on Monday evening they were informed that a man was shot dead at Khetna village and his body was lying inside the premises of village head Seema Singh’s residence. A police team rushed to the spot and seized the body.

During preliminary inquiry, police came to know that victim left home for some work in the evening.

“We are still trying to probe why did victim went to pradhan’s residence. It is suspected that victim was thrashed before being shot dead. Village pradhan’s husband Jhabhar Singh is untraceable,” said Singh.

Police said the victim worked with a hindi news channel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.