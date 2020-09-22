Journalist says slapped, intimidated; police deny

Javeed alleged that SP Bhatti abused him. “He started abusing my mother and sister… He said I had maligned the image of cyber police.” (File)

A journalist, who was summoned by cyber police over his article on alleged intimidation of Twitter users by police, has alleged that he was slapped at the police station and that the SP verbally abused his family.

Auqib Javeed, a Kashmir-based journalist, was summoned on September 18 after his story was published in Article 14, an online portal.

In a statement, the Cyber Police Station denied that Javeed was beaten and intimidated. SP Tahir Ashraf Bhatti said the police have already issued a statement. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express that “he would personally look into it”.

Javeed, an executive member of Kashmir Press Club (KPC), went to the police on September 19 along with two KPC executives. There, he said, he was slapped by a masked policeman.

Javeed alleged that SP Bhatti abused him. “He started abusing my mother and sister… He said I had maligned the image of cyber police.”

Javeed alleged that Bhatti was upset about the headline of his article and the accompanying picture of the old Cyber Police Station. “I called the editor, who quickly put out the note and tweet about the photograph… We refused to accept that the story itself was ‘fake and baseless’, as the SP insisted it was,” he said.

The Cyber Police Station stated, “The allegations of excesses by police officials/officer, published subsequently by Article-14 and other social media handles are misleading and factually incorrect, hence refuted. (The) writer was called in the Cyber Police Station Kashmir in connection with clarification of facts mentioned in the article…The writer and other accompanying senior journalists regretted the incorrect detail and assured that story will be tweaked accordingly … Later they left for their respective destinations.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.