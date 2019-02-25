Journalist Priya Ramani to appear before Delhi court in defamation case filed by M J Akbar

Journalist Priya Ramani is set to appear before a Delhi trial court as an accused in the criminal defamation complaint filed by former union minister M J Akbar.

In January, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal sought her personal appearance after observing that a “prima facie” offence of defamation has been committed by Ramani against Akbar.

In October last year, when the #MeToo storm swept across the country, Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment and misconduct along with several other women.

This led Akbar to step down as junior foreign minister and file a defamation suit against Ramani.

A Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, Akbar has called the allegations false and imaginary.

“I was attacked in my personal capacity about alleged and fabricated non-events allegedly done two decades ago,” he had said in his deposition before the judge to substantiate his charges against the journalist that allegations of “Ms Priya Ramani are not only defamatory but are also false”.