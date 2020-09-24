Journalist Pradeep Bhandari assaulted in Mumbai

Pradeep Bhandari alleged he was attacked by "goons" claiming to represent two TV channels.

A fight broke out between journalists of two news channels at Gateway of India on Thursday morning.

Pradeep Bhandari, who is associated with Republic news channel, alleged he was slapped by a journalist from another news channel.

In a video of the incident, which has gone viral on Twitter, Bhandari is seen being pushed by a man who also attempts to slap him. The confrontation happened before a Mumbai Police team which was seen trying to break what looked like an argument. It is unclear what led to the confrontation.

Bhandari later tweeted that “goons” claiming to be associated with two TV channels slapped him as they were “frustrated” with the exposes in the drug case being pursued by the NCB.

No police complaint had been registered and there was no statement released from other news channels as yet.

जानते है महाराष्ट्र में सच बोलने की क़ीमत क्या है?

कार्टेल के नामी-गिरामी चेहरे जैसे-जैसे एक्सपोज़ हो रहे है, उनका ग़ुस्सा और बढ़ता जा रहा है।जब पुलिस से भी काम नहीं बना तो आज NDTV और ABP के गुंडे पत्रकारों को मेरे पास हाथपाई करने भेज दिया। लेकिन मैं टूटने वालों में से नहीं हूँ। pic.twitter.com/z2fvH2KkUK — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) September 24, 2020

More details are awaited

