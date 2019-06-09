Journalist Manoj Nair found dead

Journalist Manoj Nair, who used to write on art and music, was found dead at his residence in Fort Kochi on Saturday. Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered.

“Nair was living alone at a rented house. Today, the house owner found the body, which is believed to be two days old. Inquest was held and no external wounds were found. Body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem, which will ascertain the cause of death,’’ said sub-inspector K Saji.

Nair, in his 50s, wrote on art and music. He was associated with Kochi Muziris Biennale since its inception and was the event’s editorial director. He was working on a book on the history of alternative music in India. Titled ‘Between the Rock and the Hard Place’, it was slated for publication next year.