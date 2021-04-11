Journalist in Haryana booked for ‘cyber terror’, colleagues launch protest

Rajesh Kundu, who runs a news portal and also works for a TV channel from Hisar, was booked Friday over a Facebook post, which was also shared on WhatsApp. Kundu has extensively covered the ongoing farmer agitation.

Journalist in Haryana on Saturday lodged a protest against Hisar police’s move to book a local journalist under charges of “cyber terrorism” and “promoting communal disharmony” over alleged messages that he posted over social media platforms.

Rajesh Kundu, who runs a news portal and also works for a TV channel from Hisar, was booked Friday over a Facebook post, which was also shared on WhatsApp. Kundu has extensively covered the ongoing farmer agitation.

An FIR was lodged against Kundu under Sections 153A (promoting communal disharmony) and 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC and Section 66F (cyber terrorism) of the IT Act, 2000.

On Saturday, the opposition too joined the journalists in criticising the government stating “the journalists can’t be suppressed with these tactics”.

The FIR against Kundu was lodged on the complaint of Vikram, a police spokesperson, in Hisar. In his complaint referred to a post in which Kundu allegedly states that “a script has been prepared for caste-related violence” in Hisar. Vikram alleged that Kundu has worked to “incite common men” while apprehending “adverse impact of post on national integrity”.

Denying the charges, Kundu said, “I performed my duty of a responsible citizen and journalist by sharing a post regarding my apprehension of violence on the occasion of B R Amdekar Jayanti on April 14 on the basis of information received through sources…” Urging cancelation of the case immediately, Kundu stated there seems “misinterpretation of his post by the authorities”.

Hisar SP Balwan Singh Rana told The Indian Express that police found the social media post of Kundu as “offensive”. “The matter is under investigation,” he added.