Journalist arrested in Dainik Bhaskar Group Editor Kalpesh Yagnik’s suicide case

Dainik Bhaskar Group Editor Kalpesh Yagnik

NEARLY THREE weeks after Dainik Bhaskar Group Editor Kalpesh Yagnik ended his life at the newspaper’s Indore office, police have arrested a woman journalist, who used to earlier work with the group, on charges of abetting the suicide.

Saloni Arora, 40, had been evading arrest ever since she was booked for abetment to suicide, extortion and criminal intimidation, police said Sunday. She was taken into custody from Mumbai Saturday, where she was reportedly working for an entertainment website, and brought to Indore.

DIG (Indore) H N Mishra told reporters in Indore that the accused used to threaten Yagnik, 55, using different means and had demanded up to Rs 5 crore from him. He said police teams had raided several places in search of Arora but she escaped, on a couple of occasions, minutes before their arrival. He said the police were yet to come across any evidence that she had an accomplice.

She kept changing locations in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat before the police zeroed in on her.

Five days before his death, Yagnik had submitted a letter to a senior police officer informing that Arora had been threatening to implicate him in a false case if her demands were not met. He requested that no case should be registered against him before hearing him out.

Arora was produced before a local court on Sunday and was remanded in police custody till August 9.

