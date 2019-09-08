UP: Journalist arrested in Azamgarh for ‘extortion’ from school teachers

Azamgarh Police has arrested a 30-year-old journalist of a Hindi newspaper for allegedly trying to extort money from government teachers of a primary school in Urdhpur locality and preventing them from discharging their duty. Police said that school authorities had accused the journalist, Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, of threatening and blackmailing them.

Advertising

Jaiswal, a stringer with Jansandesh Times, was produced in court which sent him to judicial custody on Friday.

Circle Officer of Phoolpur Ravi Shankar said the principal of the school, Radhey Shyam Yadav, visited Phoolpur police station and alleged that Jaiswal used to visit the school and misbehave with teachers and students. “He misused photographs of students and teachers,” the principal alleged.

“The principal claimed around 7.55 am on Friday, Jaiswal reached the school and asked the students to hold broom and clicked their photograph. When the school authorities objected to it, a heated argument took place,” said Shankar.

Advertising

An FIR was lodged against Jaiswal under various sections of the IPC.

The editor of Jansandesh Times (Varanasi edition), Vijay Vineet, said, “Jaiswal is working as a stringer in the newspaper. I have spoken about the matter with senior government officials and they promised to look into the matter.” He added that action against Jaiswal was taken on the basis of his reports he had filed against a police officer posted in Azamgarh. “Jaiswal also tweeted about it” said Vineet.

“The arrest of Jaiswal was based on the evidence collected against him. It is wrong to say that the arrest was because of his reports in the newspaper and tweets,” said Shankar.