Journalist among 10 chargesheeted for 'harbouring militants' in J&K

The case pertains to a gunfight between militants and a team of Special Operations Group on August 12, when police raided a house in Batamaloo. Militants had escaped after the initial exchange of fire, leaving a policeman dead.

The case pertains to a gunfight between militants and a team of Special Operations Group on August 12, when police raided a house in Batamaloo.
The case pertains to a gunfight between militants and a team of Special Operations Group on August 12, when police raided a house in Batamaloo. (Picture for representation)

Five months after arresting him, J&K Police have filed a chargesheet against journalist Asif Sultan and nine others, accusing them of hatching a criminal conspiracy and “harbouring” militants.

The case pertains to a gunfight between militants and a team of Special Operations Group on August 12, when police raided a house in Batamaloo. Militants had escaped after the initial exchange of fire, leaving a policeman dead.

Ten people have been chargesheeted and police have not mentioned specific sections under which Sultan has been booked. Police sources said he has been booked under most sections mentioned in the chargesheet. A police release said, “…the chargesheet has been filed under Sections 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit offence punishable with death) read with 34, 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 326, RPC, 7/27 IA Act (possession of arms), 16, 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 of ULA(P) Act.”

