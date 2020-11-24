Journalism is a responsibility, not a tool to mislead people, says Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar

“Journalism is a responsibility, not a tool to mislead people”, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) when he virtually inaugurated the orientation programme for the academic session 2020-21.

The I&B Ministry, which overlooks the autonomous mass communication institute, said in a statement that Javadekar “advised the media students not to be trapped in sensational or TRP-centric journalism and imbibe the skills of healthy journalism ensuring that anything good happening in society should also become news”.

Javadekar said the meters installed in around 50,000 households that measure television viewership “cannot measure the opinion of 22 crore” people and “we would expand its circumference so that we know what the people watch and what they wish to watch”.

“The freedom of the press has value in democracy and it has to be preserved at any cost. But we should keep in mind that freedom comes with responsibility… you understand both the aspects of the story, but your reporting should lead society in the right direction. TRP-centric journalism is not good.”

“There is no need for any drama or sensation if your story is based on facts. There are plenty of constructive stories in society, but sadly nobody in the media has time to publish them,” he said.

