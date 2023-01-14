Joshimath’s deepening crisis: Affected families to get Rs 5k monthly rent, Rs 450 per person daily for food

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday approved increasing the amount of rent for the disaster-affected people of Joshimath from Rs 4,000 per month to Rs 5,000 per month, and provide with actual expenditure, or Rs 950 per room per day, whichever is less, for accommodation in hotels and residential units as relief camps.

Informing about the decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting, which was held to discuss issues in connection with the Joshimath land subsidence, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S S Sandhu and Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh is being provided to the disaster-affected landowners of Joshimath until the permanent occupation and rehabilitation policy is determined. This includes an advance amount of Rs 1 lakh (which will be adjusted) and an additional Rs 50,000 for transportation of goods and immediate needs.

During the cabinet meeting, in-principle approval has been given for the construction of pre-fabricated structures after the regional survey of the plots selected by the district administration in Koti Farm, Pipalkoti, Gochar, Gaukh Selang village and Dhak village. Instructions were also given by the Cabinet that after conducting a survey among the disaster-affected families of Joshimath, a decision will be taken to provide houses or to give funds in the form of a package.

Along with the above, on the basis of the report of the District Magistrate, Chamoli, if there is a need to increase the rent further, the Chief Minister was authorised to take a decision in this regard.

It is proposed to provide Rs 450 per person per day for food during the period of the relief camp. If a person is not willing to have food in the relief camp, then such a person will be provided Rs 450 per day for food. According to the SDRF standards, Rs 15,000 will be given for the replacement of animals, in addition to this, Rs 80 per day for the fodder of large animals and Rs 45 per day for the fodder of small animals will be made available to the persons concerned.

After conducting a survey of damage assessment through a district-level committee of land and building owners affected by landslides, a decision was taken by the Cabinet regarding providing assistance for their land and constructed building. Instructions were given to prepare the package within a week and send it to the Centre.

In view of the disaster of Joshimath, it is proposed to spend funds on various short-term and medium-term works from the resources of the state government till the funds are received as a relief package from the Centre.

It has also been decided that two adult members of the families whose means of livelihood have been affected due to the calamity, will get wages fixed under MNREGA. Ex gratia will be provided as per the rates. The Cabinet also decided to waive the electricity and water bills of the disaster-affected families of Joshimath for the next six months, starting from November last year.

In relation to the postponement of the recovery of loans taken from banks, instructions were given that the loan recovery of cooperative banks should be postponed with immediate effect and also from the level of other commercial banks.