Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Joshimath declared ‘landslide-subsidence zone’, PM Modi assures all possible help

A senior official in the Garhwal administration said that over 60 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres in Joshimath.

joshimath uttarakhand latest news todayA temple collapses after the gradual 'sinking' of Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured him of all possible help to save Joshimath, the Himalayan town where cracks have started appearing in buildings, as a result of land subsidence.

In a telephone conversation, PM Modi took stock of the situation and asked about the steps being taken to rehabilitate the affected families. Dhami, in a tweet, added, “The situation in Joshimath is being analysed. We’ll also see if other mountainous towns have achieved their toleration limit.”

Evacuation efforts

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar said that Joshimath has been declared a ‘landslide-subsidence zone’ and over 60 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres. He added that over 90 families are yet to be shifted to safety, and that the evacuation of affected people is the administration’s priority.

At present, 610 out of 4,500 total buildings in the town have developed cracks, making them unfit for habitation. Kumar said that this number could go up, as a survey is being conducted presently.

“Land subsidence has been going on slowly in Joshimath for quite some time but it has increased over the past week with huge cracks appearing in houses, fields and roads,” he said, adding that the situation apparently worsened after a water channel beneath the town erupted last week.

joshimath evacuation latest news today People affected by the gradual ‘sinking’ of the houses wait with their belongings for evacuation at Joshimath. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana went from door to door to survey the damage. He also appealed to people living in houses that have developed cracks to move to the relief centres.

People were told to move out of unsafe and uninhabitable houses as arrangements for their stay have been made in hotels, homestays and other safe places, he said.

“The state government will pay Rs 4,000 per month for up to six months to those who want to move to rented accommodations,” Khurana added, asking people not to risk their lives by choosing to continue living in the damaged houses.

PMO assesses situation in review meeting

The Prime Minister’s Office held a high-level review meeting to assess the situation in Joshimath Sunday, with Uttarakhand’s Chief Secretary briefing the PMO. Senior officials said after the meeting that central government agencies and experts are assisting Uttarakhand to prepare short, medium, and long-term plans to deal with the situation.

joshimath houses cracks latest news today A man shows the cracks that appeared at his house in Joshimath. (PTI)

One team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have already reached Joshimath, while the Border Management secretary and members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will visit Uttarakhand on Monday.

District officials of Joshimath besides senior officials of Uttarakhand attended the review meeting through video-conferencing.

PIL filed in Delhi High Court

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking the constitution of a high-power committee, chaired by a retired high court judge, to look into the land subsidence situation in Joshimath.

The plea moved by Delhi-based advocate Rohit Dandriyal, who is a permanent resident of Kotdwara in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district, also seeks a direction to the Centre to inspect the affected areas immediately and to rehabilitate the displaced residents. The Centre, through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been mentioned as the respondent in the PIL.

The PIL states that as a result of continued sinking of the land, cracks have developed in “at least 570 houses” in Joshimath, affecting 3,000 residents. “After sinking of land, apparently caused by climate and infrastructural changes, over 60 families are reported to have left town. Officials said 29 families were taken to safer places by the administration. Nearly 500 families are either risking their lives by still living in the houses, or are looking for accommodation at other places in biting cold. More than 3,000 people are affected, said the municipality chief. That is over 10 per cent of the population,” the plea says.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 19:14 IST
