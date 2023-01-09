scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Joshimath subsidence: SC asks petitioner to mention on Tuesday for urgent listing of PIL

The plea has also sought direction from the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath. (PTI)
The Supreme Court has asked a petitioner, who has sought the court’s intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as a national disaster, to mention his plea Tuesday for urgent listing.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha on Monday asked advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, appearing for Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who mentioned out of turn for urgent listing of the plea, to follow the process and again mention on Tuesday.

“Mention again on Tuesday after following the due process when your matter is in the mentioning list”, the bench said.

Saraswati has contended that the incident occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation for the people of Uttarakhand.

“No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level,” the plea of the Seer said.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads, and fields there. Many houses have suffered subsidence, locals said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses at risk.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 14:07 IST
