scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Joshimath crisis: SC fixes hearing on Jan 16, says democratically elected institutions can take care of issue

The plea by Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati urged the court to declare the situation in Joshimath a national disaster and direct the National Disaster Management Authority to aid and assist the residents.

A house collapses at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, with cracks and rubble.A house collapses at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
Joshimath crisis: SC fixes hearing on Jan 16, says democratically elected institutions can take care of issue
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed January 16 to hear a plea highlighting the Joshimath tragedy but told the petitioner that there are democratically elected institutions to take care of such happenings and that everything need not be brought to the court.

Almost a week after cracks appeared on many roads and in hundreds of houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, authorities on Sunday declared it a landslide and subsidence-hit zone. The plea by Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati urged the court to declare the situation in Joshimath a national disaster and direct the National Disaster Management Authority to aid and assist the residents.

Also Read |From 46 years ago to July 2021, report after report rang alarm bells in Joshimath

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told the counsel, who urged the court to take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday, that “everything that is important in the country doesn’t have to come to us right? There are democratically elected institutions which can deal with matters which fall within their control”.

The counsel told the bench, also comprising Justice P S Narasimha, that the matter was important and that people were on the road. “There are institutions taking care of it,” Justice Narasimha responded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

The petitioner alleged the developments are the consequence of large-scale industrialisation in the area. “No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level,” the plea said.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:37 IST
Next Story

Pune police launch probe into fake NOCs issued to schools for CBSE affiliation

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close