SC refuses to entertain plea for declaring Joshimath land subsidence a national disaster

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking the apex court’s intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand’s subsidence-hit Joshimath a national disaster.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked Swami Avimukteshwaranand to move the Uttarakhand High Court for relief, rehabilitation of affected persons.

The petition contended that the land subsidence occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the affected people.

“No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level,” the plea said.

The apex court had on January 10 refused an urgent hearing of the plea, saying that “democratically elected institutions” can deal with the situation and all important matters should not come to it.

The plea also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in these challenging times.

As of Sunday, the number of houses in Joshimath that have developed cracks rose to 826, out of which 165 are in the “unsafe zone”, a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority said. So far, 233 families have been shifted to temporary relief centres.

The process of demolishing two adjacent hotels Malari Inn and Mount View, which were declared unsafe, was still underway. Around 100 metres from the site, two more hotels – Snow Crest and Comet – have tilted dangerously towards each other.

