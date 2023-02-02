After Joshimath land subsidence, NGT orders study for Mussoorie over allowing constructions and safeguards

Noting that a study on the carrying capacity of eco-sensitive areas in the Himalayan region is imperative for the protection of the environment, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered that such a study be conducted for Mussoorie.

The study may cover how many constructions can be allowed and with what safeguards, what safeguards be used for existing buildings and “all other relevant and associated aspects including vehicular traffic, sanitation management, maintaining ecological integrity in terms of soil stability and flora/fauna”, said a recent order issued by the Principal Bench of NGT.

The tribunal has constituted a nine-member joint committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, with members including representatives from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, the Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee.

The order states the committee may suggest remedial measures to prevent environmental damage in the light of carrying capacity, hydro-geology studies, and geo-morphological studies. It is required to complete its studies within two months.

NGT has initiated proceedings suo motu after media reports on land subsidence in Joshimath being a warning for other towns like Mussoorie in the Himalayas.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration), Dehradun, K K Misra, has submitted to NGT that an inspection was done on January 12 this year with regard to seepage and land subsidence of the road adjoining buildings at Landour Bazaar, Mussoorie. “Some 4-5 storeyed buildings were directed to be vacated vide notice dated 21.03.2022 as they are in dilapidated condition. A sewage line is passing through the land which has subsided. There are no drains for drainage of the rainwater in the 50 metre area of the buildings. Absence of proper drainage is the reason for subsidence of sewer line and road,” Misra submitted.

The tribunal has noted that Misra’s statement “confirms to some extent that potential for disaster at Mussoorie is not ruled out unless safeguards are taken”.

The order added: “Such potential exists in other hill cities of the country also, particularly in the Himalayan region which has been noted in some orders of the Tribunal earlier to which brief reference may be made. The Tribunal noted that hilly areas have their own ecosystem with peculiar needs on account of fragility and their unique flora and fauna.”