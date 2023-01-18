scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Joshimath land subsidence: Demolition of 15 more buildings starts, Govt fixes timelines for experts’ teams

Secretary, Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha, said demolition of the JP Colony buildings has started. The buildings are located in one of the worst-hit Marwari area of Joshimath. With this, the number of buildings being demolished in Joshimath has gone up to 17.

A team of National Geophysical Research Institute checks the bearing capacity of soil at the land subsidence-affected area in Joshimath on Tuesday. PTI
Joshimath land subsidence: Demolition of 15 more buildings starts, Govt fixes timelines for experts' teams
While the demolition of two “unsafe” hotels has already started in the land subsidence-affected town of Joshimath, 15 buildings in JP Colony of the town are also being razed after they were found to be unsafe in a technical survey.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel prepare for the demolition of the Hotel Malari Inn, which has been marked unsafe, in Joshimath. (PTI/File)

The buildings were identified after the Chamoli district administration began a technical survey of the damaged buildings situated in JP Colony. The colony houses employees of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited’s (JPVL) Vishnuprayag hydro-electricity project. The colony has already been vacated.

Meanwhile, the central government on Tuesday issued a timeline for the technical institutions of the Centre to make available the study report of the disaster-affected area in Joshimath.

“The technical institutions of the Centre have been given a timeline to make available the study report of the disaster-affected area in Joshimath. A team of 10 scientists from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has been given three-week time to submit their report. Similarly, the 10-member team of scientists from National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and the seven-member team of scientists from Wadia Institute has been given two weeks for a preliminary report and three weeks for the final report,” said Sinha.

“The government has given two weeks for the preliminary report and two months for the final report to the team of seven scientists of the Geological Survey of India (GSI). One week for preliminary report and three weeks for the final report is given to the team of four scientists of Central Ground Water Board (CGWB),” he said.

Informing about the relief and rescue works being done for the rehabilitation, Sinha said that an amount of Rs 3.10 crore has been distributed to 207 affected families as advance for displacement by the state government.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 02:39 IST
