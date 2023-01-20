scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Joshimath subsidence: Uttarakhand authorities looking for land to rehabilitate affected families

Roads and over 500 houses in Joshimath, a town en route to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, have developed cracks due to land subsidence, triggering panic and protests among the local people.

Residents shift their belongings from an 'unsafe' building at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
Joshimath subsidence: Uttarakhand authorities looking for land to rehabilitate affected families
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With the land subsidence crisis unfolding in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, the authorities have started looking for a suitable land to permanently relocate the affected families, news agency ANI reported.

“We are asking for suggestions and opinions of the affected families regarding rehabilitation. We want their suggestions so that we can carry out the rehabilitation procedure better,” Chamoli district magistrate Himanshu Khurana was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the status of rehabilitation work being carried out in Joshimath where cracks have appeared in buildings and other structures due to land subsidence.

After the meeting, Dhami said 65-70 per cent people in Joshimath are leading a normal life and the Char Dham Yatra will start after four months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future

Responding to allegation made by some political parties that the Uttarakhand government is suppressing reports of various agencies on Joshimath, Dhami said: “People sitting at different places in the country are talking about Uttarakhand, which is not right because 65 to 70 per cent of the people living there are leading their lives normally. In nearby Auli, which is a tourist attraction, everything is going on normally. Tourists are still visiting Auli. Char Dham Yatra will start in the next four months.”

CM Dhami told mediapersons that the home minister has assured him of all assistance needed to deal with the current situation in Joshimath. He, however, said there was no talk about money. “I have shared tentative information with him. This matter will be discussed later when we will submit a full report, once it comes,” he said.

Roads and over 500 houses in Joshimath, a town en route to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, have developed cracks due to land subsidence, triggering panic and protests among the local people. It acts as a key transit point for tourists travelling to both Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib as a halt here is what most take before carrying on with their journey. The town has a number of homestays and hotels, many of which have been hit by the subsidence.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 16:20 IST
Next Story

Google cutting 12,000 jobs, confirms Sundar Pichai in email

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close