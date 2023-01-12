Joshimath News Live Updates: Rs 45 crore rehabilitation package released by state govt; CM Dhami inspects relief camps

Joshimath: Cracks appear at an indoor badminton court in Joshimath area of Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited the subsidence-hit Joshimath town and announced interim assistance for the affected people even as protests by locals who are demanding compensation on the lines of Badrinath stalled the demolition of unsafe structures, PTI reported. "We stand with the people of Joshimath. The prime minister is personally monitoring the situation. I have his full support. Their (affected people) interest will be taken care of," he told reporters on his arrival in Joshimath.

Offering a ray of hope amid Joshimath’s subsidence crisis, the Secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Puskhar Singh Dhami said no new cracks have developed since January 7. “Old cracks have not increased,” he told news agency ANI. Two buildings that have been declared unsafe still need to be demolished, according to the official. Urging people to support the demolititon of two hotels that have been declared "unsafe" amid Joshimath’s subsidence crisis, the Secretary to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that those affected will be compensated. "Compensation will be given in according to the compensation that was given in Uttar Kashi. Badrinath-like compensation cannot be given here," he told news agency ANI.

Two hotels were to be torn down yesterday after deep cracks started to appear on their exterior. But the demolition was stalled after residents held protests outside the hotels. Deep cracks on the ground have caused one of the hotels (Malari Inn) to be almost separated from its foundation, as a result of which it has tilted towards the other hotel (Hotel Mount View). A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on standby to assist the district administration in the dismantling work, as and when required.

At a time when the land subsidence in Joshimath town has caught the glare of the entire country, cracks on the roads and fissures on the walls of houses at Karnaprayag 82 km away have largely gone unreported.

Over two-dozen houses at Bahuguna Colony in Karnaprayag, which is 82km from Joshimath, have developed cracks which first started appearing about a decade ago. The fissures and cracks are now wide and long enough to make several houses inhabitable, forcing the owners and tenants to move out. Others who couldn’t find an alternative accommodation on their own are spending nights at the municipal council’s shelter.

WHILE 86 houses have been identified as “unsafe” so far — all marked with red ‘X’ marks — the first phase of demolitions is focussing on two hotels which are among the worst hit by the land subsidence in Joshimath.

A team of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), which has been roped in for the demolition, conducted a survey of the two hotels on Tuesday. While the demolition work was set to begin in the evening, the owner of Malari Inn and some residents held protests, stopping the CBRI and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel from entering the hotel.

Almost a week after cracks appeared in many roads and hundreds of houses of Joshimath, Uttarakhand, authorities on Sunday declared it a landslide and subsidence-hit zone. The announcement came after a high-level meeting took place among the senior officials of the Central government, Uttarakhand state officials, and top officers from agencies including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH).

As of Sunday, 68 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres and around 90 more will be evacuated soon, according to officials. The Indian Express takes a look at what land subsidence is and what might have led to the incident in Joshimath.