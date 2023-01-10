Watch | Cracks, evacuations and demolitions, what’s happening in Joshimath?

With an increasing number of houses developing cracks due to land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath region, the Supreme Court Tuesday fixed January 16 to hear pleas in the matter. Recognising the responsibility of democratically-elected institutions to deal with such happenings, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told the petitioner, who had urged the court to take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday, that “everything that is important in the country doesn’t have to come to us, right?”

The Chamoli district administration, meanwhile, has intensified its door-to-door survey and evacuation drive in danger zones. According to the data provided by the administration, cracks have been witnessed in 678 houses and about 81 families have been relocated so far.

The Indian Express visited one house in Joshimath which has developed cracks all over its walls. The owner of the house shared that since January 2 this year, the cracks on the walls of her house have widened. As the video below shows, wooden logs have been placed inside the house to keep the roof from falling. The owner of the house has emptied her house, but, some of her belongings sit outside with nowhere to go. The woman says she has been asked to move into a one-room set but it’s small for a family of 8. She asks, “How will we fit?”

Besides the houses, two three-storeyed hotels namely Malari Inn and Mount View have been deeply affected. Soon after hotel Malari bore a tilt towards the one beside it, the district administration informed that both these hotels would be demolished to ensure minimum damage to the houses and the area near them.

Another resident of Joshimath, Dhan Singh, expressed his anger towards the situation in the landslide-prone area. “The government took away people’s lands without asking the owners for permission and gave them away to the companies,” he said. 60-year-old Singh attributed the production of noise and thereby, the development of cracks in Joshimath, to the construction of highways and hydroelectric projects in the region. He shared that letters written to the President and the Prime Minister demanding the closure of these development projects in the area have produced no significant results.

The situation in Joshimath has only worsened over time, due to governmental and administrative negligence. A report presented by an 18-member committee, probing the cause of landslides in 1976 had warned the town of Joshimath to be ‘geologically unstable’. It had suggested restrictions on heavy construction work, agriculture on slopes, deforestation; and construction of proper drainage and sewage systems, and cement blocks on river banks to prevent erosion.

Even in 2021, houses and roads of Raini village, situated about 22 kilometers from Joshimath town, witnessed cracks. Both Joshimath town and Raini village have been made on old landslide debris material. A team of geologists who surveyed the village, in its report submitted to the state government in 2021, then recommended evacuation. It declared the village to be vulnerable, which required “slope stabilisation.” However, the state government failed to relocate or rehabilitate families from the area. According to a report in The Indian Express, flash floods in the region had caused 5-10 cm wide cracks on roads and surrounding structures as well as severe damages at the foothills of the village during the months of June and July of 2021.

The Prime Minister’s Office Sunday afternoon held a high-level meeting to assess the situation in Joshimath. The meeting ordered the adoption of a “whole of government” approach and working together to contain the situation. It further insisted on conducting continuous seismic monitoring, preparation of a time-bound reconstruction plan, and development of a risk-sensitive urban development plan. Chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the meeting saw the attendance of senior Central government and Uttarakhand state officials, and top officers from agencies including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH).

The administration has divided the area into three zones – danger zone, buffer zone, and safe zone – and is speeding up their evacuation drives, for the region is expected to witness rains starting Wednesday and snowfall from Friday. However, they are yet to decide on permanent rehabilitation plans for these families.