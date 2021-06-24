Joshi refuses to appear for probe; dares Shekhawat to submit voice samples

Summoned by Delhi Police in the phone tapping case, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday said the notice indicates “political malice” and “unwarranted pressure”, and “challenged” Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to give his voice samples in the case.

Talking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, Joshi said he will not go to Delhi. “Under 160 CrPC, you cannot call persons who are over 65 years old. Moreover, traveling these days is difficult. And the case is currently pending in Delhi High Court.

The matter pertains to call recordings involving one “Gajendra Singh” and others, which were leaked in mid-2020 and led to a political crisis in Rajasthan, with the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot leading a rebellion of 19 Congress MLAs.