Jolt to Owaisi: Key aide Syed Asim Waqar joins Congress, says AIMIM was ‘helping BJP’

AIMIM national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar (left) joined the Congress in New Delhi, accusing his former party of targeting Opposition forces rather than the BJP (Facebook/Syed Asim Waqar; file photo).

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar joined the Congress Wednesday. He claimed that AIMIM, under Asaduddin Owaisi, only pays “lip service” to removing the BJP, but in reality it is fighting against those who seek to bring down the ruling party.

Waqar, who was considered to be close to Owaisi, joined the Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP Congress president Ajay Rai and AICC minority department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi at the party office on Akbar Road in New Delhi.

According to Congress insiders, Waqar’s joining is significant as the party looks to expand its outreach among Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls early next year.