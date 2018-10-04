Jolt for Sanjiv Bhatt: SC junks wife’s plea challenging probe into drug ‘planting’ case

Sanjiv Bhatt, who was sacked from service in 2015, was arrested last month. Sanjiv Bhatt, who was sacked from service in 2015, was arrested last month.

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt’s wife Shweta’s petition, challenging the investigation against her husband who has been accused of implicating a Rajasthan-based lawyer in a 22-year-old narcotics case.

Bhatt, who was sacked from service in 2015, was arrested last month along with retired inspector I B Vyas for allegedly framing lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit in a case of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act by planting 1.25 kg opium in a hotel room in Palanpur in Banaskantha district in 1996. Rajpurohit alleged that he was framed by Bhatt at the behest of a former High Court judge R R Jain in connection with a property dispute.

A few days ago, Shweta had moved the apex court, alleging that “her husband has been taken into custody in “the most arbitrary manner” and he has also been taken on police custody remand” and that he “is not allowed to execute Vakalatnama and any other documents required mandatorily to file the present Special Leave Petition”.

The bench, headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, termed the allegation as “serious” and directed the Gujarat government to respond to the charge by September 28. After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Gogoi had remarked that “normally in criminal matter the accused approaches the court. But here the wife has come. This is serious”.

