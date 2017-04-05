Joint statement slamming India over attacks on Africans: ‘All African missions share anguish’

An attack on some people from Nigeria took place in Noida. An attack on some people from Nigeria took place in Noida.

Anguish and disappointment over lack of punitive action against offenders in “racist incidents” in the past was the trigger behind the critical joint statement by the African envoys slamming India, several African diplomats told The Indian Express on Tuesday. “The Dean of African mission held consultations with almost all African missions and they all shared the anguish….though the wording and the formulation was drafted by the Eritrean ambassador, the sense conveyed was shared by everyone,” a diplomat from a West African country said.

Several meetings and conversations in groups among the African diplomats took place throughout last week, ever since an attack on some people from Nigeria took place in Noida. “It was felt that these incidents are a manifestation of the lack of deterrence, since culprits of the previous incidents had gone unpunished,” the diplomat said.

A Tanzanian diplomat in Delhi cited incidents in Goa, Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and other parts of the country, where the accused in incidents in the last few years have been let off. “This was the moot point at the heart of the anger among the African community…. There is no fear of law, and that is crucial (issue) to be addressed by the Indian government and the authorities,” the diplomat said.

In this backdrop, the call for an independent investigation by the Human Rights Council and other human rights agencies, and to comprehensively report the matter to the Commission of the African Union arose, the diplomats said.

“The point was that if the Indian authorities are not able to address the issue and the incidents through their internal domestic procedures because of legal, political or any other reason, we should have an independent international probe into these incidents,” the diplomat added.

Although the African ambassadors in their statement called for probe by UNHRC, the United Nations on Tuesday refused to get involved in the sensitive matter.

The UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in New York that there was no UN involvement that he was aware of. He said, “We do very much hope that people who are responsible for the attacks are brought to justice.”

Dujarric was asked about the incidents of attacks on African nationals in India and whether there was any UN response or intervention to prevent these attacks.

Sources in the government said that these concerns were raised by the African diplomats in their interaction with the MEA. “But we had impressed upon them that while Indian law enforcement agencies have prepared cases in each incident, the independent judiciary cannot be influenced in any manner,” a source said. “So, while the government’s intentions are to ensure effective punishment, it has to be scrutinised under legal procedures and courts.”

