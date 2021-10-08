Joint poll rally with Gehlot today, Pilot says: ‘I’ll be here for 50 yrs’

Following Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s comments that he will be around for 15-20 years and form the next government too, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that he will be around for 50 more years.

On October 2, speaking about his recent angioplasty procedure, Gehlot had said, “Nothing will happen to me now… for 15-20 years… Now if you want to be sad, be sad, it’s not in my hands. Nothing will happen to me.”

On Thursday, at the launch of Rasheed Kidwai’s book Bharat ke Pradhanmantri in Jaipur, Pilot was urged by Pramod Sharma, who runs Grassroot Media Foundation, to write a book. When Sharma said he may not be around for long but he will hold a similar programme for Pilot’s book, Pilot jocularly said, “Aap chinta mat karo, main 50 saal tak yahan par hoon (Don’t worry, I’ll be here for 50 years).”

Interestingly, both Gehlot and Pilot are set to share stage Friday in rallies for the Congress’s October 30 bypoll candidates, announced on Thursday.