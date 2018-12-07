Joint plea by Ram Jethmalani, BJP to end suit against his expulsion

Rajya Sabha MP Ram Jethmalani and BJP Thursday filed a joint application to end the pending suit against his expulsion from the party. Jethmalani had filed the suit against BJP for expelling him in 2013 and sought Rs 50 lakh in damages.

The BJP and Jethmalani said in the joint plea that a decree be passed in terms of amicable settlement between them as BJP chief Amit Shah has expressed “regret” over the senior lawyer’s expulsion.

“During the pendency of the suit the President of Defendant number 1 (BJP) Amit Shah along with the the general Secretary of Defendant number 1(BJP) called upon the pliantiff (Jethmalani). During the meeting both of them expressed their regret at the expulsion of plaintiff from Defendant number 1 vide order dated 28.5.2013,” said the application.

The application stated that BJP’s president and general secretary acknowledged Jethmalani’s contribution to the party since he was founding vice-president.