Joint plan to defend special status: J&K parties assert need for consensus, united approach

A day after former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and PDP chief said she had approached NC patron and former CM Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the “recent developments that have caused a sense of panic” in Jammu and Kashmir, the state’s political leadership reasserted the need to build consensus on the matter.

Mufti spoke to People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone and general secretary Imran Ansari, former ministers in her coalition government, on Tuesday. In a tweet, she said, “There is a growing consensus that the present situation demands recalibration of response & a united approach.”

In a statement, Mufti urged all stakeholders in the state to make a joint effort “to prevent this catastrophe that can potentially lead to unimaginable problems”. Reiterating that J&K’s constitutional status is something that is beyond politics as it concerns “our very existence”, she emphasised that special status is the result of a unique historical process that defied the logic of Partition. “The constant erosion of that position has not only thrown us into an unending turmoil and uncertainty, it has also cost one of the most promising regions of the world its actual potential of growth and greatness.”

Pradesh Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that “if and when” they are invited, they will be part of forming a consensus because “we are the party that has given these constitutional guarantees in the form of Articles 370 ad 35A to the state. In our manifesto Rahul ji (Gandhi) had spoken of the need to strengthen it, because of which we drew backlash and BJP is actually fighting this with us.”

After his conversation with Mufti, PC’s Ansari told The Indian Express, “The political affairs committee that met today was unanimous and unambiguous in its assertion that special provisions are irreversible and sacred for the people of Kashmir. For broader consensus, we all need to talk about these issues and we will also place our opinion.”

While the NC is yet to announce a schedule for an all-party meeting, Farooq Abdullah had on Monday told The Indian Express that the party “is working on it”. The party has maintained that the matter is under consideration.

CPM’s M Y Tarigami noted that the prevailing situation “based on conflicting statements coming from various authorities warrants an understanding between political parties”. Stating that all parties remain concerned about recent government orders, he pointed to “a deliberate attempt at creating chaos in the state and especially in the Valley”.