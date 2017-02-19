Joint director of Technical Education sent to judicial custody for demanding bribe

Jagjeet Singh, joint director of Punjab Technical Education, being produced in court after his arrest by the CBI. Express Jagjeet Singh, joint director of Punjab Technical Education, being produced in court after his arrest by the CBI. Express

A local court sent a joint director of Technical Education and Industrial Training, government of Punjab, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000, to judicial custody at district courts here on Saturday. The CBI arrested the joint director on Friday. The arrest was made when the officer, Jagjeet Singh, allegedly accepted a bribe from a person running an industrial training institute in Chandigarh.

The complainant had stated in his complaint to the CBI that two officials had visited his institute (ITI) and informed him that they had been directed to conduct an inspection of his institute. The ITI owner alleged that the two officials told him that his institute was running without proper lab equipment, charging fees from students of reserved category and had given admission to students who did not attend class and had only 10 per cent attendance. A show cause notice was also issued by the said department for de-affiliation of the institute. The complainant visited the said office and met the joint director.

