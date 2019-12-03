‘Join RSS’ posters come up on Panjab University noticeboards

POSTERS ASKING students to “Join RSS” with contact numbers of people concerned have come up on noticeboards across the Panjab University campus.

Advertising

“We started putting up posters about six days ago, on Thursday. We are allowed to put up whatever poster we wish to since this is a social organisation and not a political one,” said Rohan Kumar, an LLB student at PU, whose number was printed on the posters alongside three others.

“We know nothing of such posters as of now. If these are put up on hostel noticeboards, then it’s my concern. Other notice boards come under the purview of respective departments or the registrar,” said Dean Student Welfare Emanual Nahar. According to pictures taken by students, these posters have been put up on hostel noticeboards as well.

“Any organisation can put up whatever posters they wish to, there is no rule against it. The only rule is that after three to four days, other posters can be pasted on top of the older ones,” said Agam, a PU student and member of the ABVP.

Advertising

However, Nikhil Narmeta, campus president of the National Student’s Union of India, said that these posters cannot be put up without permission. “It is a democratic space so people are allowed to promote whatever organisation they wish to but students have to take permission for every poster they put up. We all know the V-C’s affiliation so it is no surprise no one has stopped them from putting up the posters,” Narmeta said.

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar stated he was out of station and would not be able to make any comment.

“We will send a letter to the authorities tomorrow, asking for an inquiry. Organisations with such explicit political associations cannot put up posters on campus without permission,” said Chetan Chaudhary, president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council.