scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Wanted to join the Army, but couldn’t: Rajnath Singh

Addressing the personnel of the Assam Rifles and 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army here, Singh recounted how he appeared for the examination to get into the forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that he wanted to join the Army but could not due to difficulties in his family.

Addressing the personnel of the Assam Rifles and 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army here, Singh recounted how he appeared for the examination to get into the forces.

“I want to share a story from my childhood. I also wanted to join the Army, and once I appeared for the examination of the Short Service Commission. I gave the written exam. But, because of certain situations in my family, including the death of my father, I couldn’t join the Army,” he said.

“You will see, if you give the Army uniform to a kid, his personality changes. There is a charisma in this uniform,” he said in the same vein.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

The minister was accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande during the visit to the headquarters of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) in Mantripukhri where they met the troops.

Singh recounted the valour shown by the security forces during the India-China standoff.

“When the India-China standoff was going on, you may not know all the details, but I know and the army chief of that time knows the gallantry and courage shown by our jawans, the country will always be indebted to you,” he said.

Advertisement

“Wherever I go, I make sure that I meet armymen. When my Manipur visit was planned, I had asked (army chief) Pande-ji that I would like to meet the troops of Assam Rifles and the 57th Mountain Division,” Singh said.

Meeting army personnel gives me a sense of pride, he added.

“Although doctors, engineers and chartered accountants are contributing to the nation in one way or another, I believe your profession is more than a profession and more than a service,” Singh said.

Advertisement

Noting that the Assam Rifles plays a major role to bring many people into the mainstream, the minister said that the force is rightly called the sentinel of the Northeast.

Singh was on a two-day visit to Manipur.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:57:55 pm
Next Story

I was told to target Sourav Ganguly’s ribs: Shoaib Akhtar talks about that delivery in 1999 Mohali ODI

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

3

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Manish Sisodia CBI raids Live Updates: AAP says BJP scared, party hits back with corruption charges

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bilkis Bano case

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Bad Sisters review

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement