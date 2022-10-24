scorecardresearch
John Shaw, husband of Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passes away

Shaw was the former vice chairman of the Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Limited.

kiran mazumdar shaw john shawKiran Mazumdar Shaw and John Shaw. (Photo: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw/ Facebook)

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband John Shaw passed away on Monday morning in a private hospital, family sources said. He was 73.

Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, they said.

The exact reason behind the death was not known.

He was an MA (Economics Honours) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow in United Kingdom.

He was also the former chairman of Madura Coats Limited and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

