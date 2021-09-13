John Kerry discusses climate change, energy transition with Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, RK Singh

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is in India for the launch of ‘Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD)’ under India-US Climate Clean Energy Agenda 2030.

Kerry, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, will discuss “efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India’s clean energy transition”, according to a US Embassy statement. His trip is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday.

Good to see @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry. Continued our discussions on climate action and climate justice. pic.twitter.com/79L0dUoASd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 13, 2021

Speaking at the launch of the CAFMD, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said climate change is the biggest global challenge and India is committed to combat it.

Yadav said the partnership between India and the US will help strengthen climate action. “Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue of the Agenda 2030 Partnership launched today will provide both countries an opportunity to renew collaborations on climate change while addressing the financing aspects,” Yadav said.

Taking forward the initiative by Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji and @POTUS at the Leaders’ Summit on Climate in April 2021, today both countries jointly launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue of the Agenda 2030 Partnership. pic.twitter.com/sEzAijWfPx — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 13, 2021

The minister said India is already an attractive destination for global clean energy investments. “I hope this dialogue will work to mobilise and deliver climate finance primarily as grants and concessional finance, as envisaged under the Paris Agreement to strengthen climate action. I believe this Dialogue will not only strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities,” he said.

Calling for urgent action to address climate change, Kerry said action needs to be taken now to avoid more catastrophic consequences. “Floods, forest fires, record levels of rainfall are happening everywhere and to keep 1.5 degree warming limit in reach, and avoid more catastrophic consequences, we must act now,” he said.

The US climate envoy added that there has never been a better time to invest in energy transition. “Renewable energy is cheaper than ever. Investors are flocking for clean energy all around the world. The transition has already rebounded after the pandemic and is now on track to smash the pre-pandemic record of 8.4 billion US dollars invested in one year,” he said.

Terming the clean energy partnership as a major opportunity for India and the US, Kerry said it is far less expensive to deal with climate crisis now than it will be in the future. He went on to laud Modi for setting ambitious climate targets and added that India has demonstrated that economic development and clean energy can go hand-in-hand. “PM Modi has set very ambitious targets in India. The target of 450 GW by 2030, of renewable energy, is one of the most powerful goals in the world. You have already reached about 100 GW. I congratulate India for a remarkable milestone,” said Kerry.

On Monday, Kerry also called upon Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh and the Indian and US delegations deliberated issues pertaining to climate change. He also met Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Kerry will also meet private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed up India’s clean energy transition.

The meetings come as efforts by Kerry to bolster the United States’ bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom, the States Department had said.

Last month, in a telephonic conversation with Kerry, Singh had told him that India planned to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen and the country is proposing to mandate using green hydrogen in fertiliser and in refining. Later, the minister had also said that a proposal would soon be placed before Cabinet for approval in this regard.

Singh had also informed Kerry that India will invite bids for green hydrogen in the next three to four months to encourage viable usage of hydrogen as a fuel, according to a power ministry statement.

With inputs from PTI