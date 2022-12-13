scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

John Brittas seeks free sanitary napkins for girls in schools

Stating that the 12% GST on sanitary products was removed only after protests, Brittas pointed out that the benefits to consumers was “very little”.

CPI (M) MP John Brittas
The Centre must ensure schoolgirls are provided free sanitary products as it has a direct bearing on the school dropout rate, CPI (M) MP John Brittas said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“There is a direct link between school dropout rates and ‘period poverty’,” Brittas told the House. “This brings to light a larger pressing issue – that of the pink tax and how women literally pay a higher price simply for existing in the world as non-men. From girls’ toys to women’s personal care products, goods for females cost more than their male counterparts.”

“Exemption of output GST resulted in denial of Input Tax Credit to manufacturers, which means they would be taxed while buying raw materials and have no option but to get back that money when they sell,” he said.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 02:47:57 am
