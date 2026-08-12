John Brittas moves privilege notice against BJP MP over her remarks

CPI(M) MP John Brittas Tuesday submitted a notice of breach of privilege to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan against BJP MP Sushmita Dev over a remark she made about him during House proceedings on Monday, sources said.

Brittas is learnt to have objected to the use of the word as a way to denigrate people from South India. He, along with a group of legislators from Kerala, met the chairman to lodge their protest.

Brittas alleged that on Monday, when he was moving a statutory resolution against the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, the BJP MP repeatedly used a word to describe him. The MP flagged the context of the use of words directed at people from South India in Mumbai during 1960s and 70s, and said such words reduce their identity to stereotypes.