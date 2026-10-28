John Brittas alleges police assault during protest: RS Secretariat seeks response from Home Secy

Brittas had written to President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alleging breach of Parliamentary privilege. 

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 28, 2026 03:23 AM IST
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MORE THAN two weeks after CPI(M) MP John Brittas was allegedly assaulted by security personnel on October 11, during a protest in central Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has sought a response from the Home Secretary on the incident, it is learnt.

Brittas had written to President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alleging breach of Parliamentary privilege.

“This is not merely an assault on an MP. It is an assault on democratic freedoms and the rule of law. More chillingly, it happened within hours of the Supreme Court issuing directions to safeguard peaceful protest and constitutional rights,” he had said in a post on X.

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Taking cognizance of Brittas’ letter, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has now sought a response from Home Secretary Govind Mohan and asked him to submit a factual report on the incident by November 6, it is learnt.

Brittas alleged in his letter that he faced “brutality” within hours of the Supreme Court issuing directions to safeguard peaceful protestors against illegal detentions and to ensure uninterrupted Internet connectivity, besides normal railway and metro services.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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