John Barla, vocal about separate UT in north Bengal, set to join Modi ministry

Alipurduar MP John Barla, who is among the 43 new faces who will be inducted as a part of the Cabinet reshuffle exercise, is tribal leader from the tea gardens of West Bengal.

Born in Jalpaiguri in 1975, Barla had earlier been vocal about the demand for a separate Gorkhaland.

The BJP leader has been in the news recently for demanding a separate Union Territory carved out of north Bengal, alleging that the region “lacked development” over the years.

“In order to escape from such atrocities, I raised the demand for North Bengal to be declared a Union Territory. I will take this matter up with Delhi (leadership),” he recently told mediapersons.

He had added, “Post-poll violence is continuing unabated in Bengal. Some local panchayat members have come to me to take shelter, escaping the atrocities of the ruling party. This is the reason why I had demanded a separate state in north Bengal. Those who had voted for the BJP are not receiving 100 days’ work or ration. I will take up this issue with the Governor and will also ask him to come here and look at the condition of the people.”

However, the party’s central leadership had reportedly warned him and asked him not to make such remarks. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also dissociated himself from the demand and made it clear that his party does not support the division of West Bengal.

After that, Barla appeared to have softened his stand on the issue. When he, along with 10 members of Kumargram panchayat in Alipurduar district, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to over the post-poll violence in Bengal, Barla said there was no discussion on the separate statehood demand.

“This was not raised before the governor. If I have to say anything on this then I will say it before our central party leadership. There are members of a panchayat who have taken shelter in my house escaping TMC atrocities. Today, I addressed this issue before the Governor,” Barla told reporters after his meeting with Dhankhar.