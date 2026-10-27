Jodhpur’s Instagram star with 21 lakh followers crushed in village poll, gets 33 votes out of 1,600

Popularity on Instagram and YouTube does not always mean votes in the ballot box. This was proved in a gram panchayat election in Rajasthan.

In Osian block of Jodhpur district, a face reader and astrologer with a massive online following, Omprakash Bishnoi, lost the election for sarpanch of Indon Ki Dhani-II panchayat.

Bishnoi is followed by over 21 lakh people on social media, he got only 33 votes in his own village. The village has about 1,600 voters.

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Bishnoi is quite popular online. He has around 14 lakh followers on Instagram, over 2 lakh followers on Facebook and close to 5.5 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is also president of a cow shelter in the area.