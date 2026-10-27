Jodhpur’s Instagram star with 21 lakh followers crushed in village poll, gets 33 votes out of 1,600

Popularity on Instagram and YouTube does not always mean votes in the ballot box. This was proved in a gram panchayat election in Rajasthan.
In Osian block of Jodhpur district, a face reader and astrologer with a massive online following, Omprakash Bishnoi, lost the election for sarpanch of Indon Ki Dhani-II panchayat.
Bishnoi is followed by over 21 lakh people on social media, he got only 33 votes in his own village. The village has about 1,600 voters.
Bishnoi is quite popular online. He has around 14 lakh followers on Instagram, over 2 lakh followers on Facebook and close to 5.5 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is also president of a cow shelter in the area.
After the result came, many people on social media started trolling him, saying that an astrologer who predicts the future of others could not predict his own defeat.
Experts say panchayat elections are fought on personal relations and work in the village, not on social media likes.
After losing, Bishnoi thanked the voters of his village in a post. He said, “Thank you to all voters of my village Indon Ki Dhani Second. From 1,600 voters, only 33 family members voted for me. I am happy that I fought the election without using any drugs or liquor in my office. In difficult times you get to know who is really with you. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless you all”.