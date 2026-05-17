2 sisters, 1 tragic end: Jodhpur rocked by claims of prolonged sexual assault, ‘police inaction’

The police have detained two of the accused and began interrogating seven others. (File Photo)

A young woman has died by suicide in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, alleging police inaction against people accused of gang-raping and blackmailing her elder sister, who killed herself nearly two months ago.

According to the police, the elder sister died on March 20 and the younger sister on May 15.

The younger sister’s death on Friday triggered a massive outrage, with members of the local community gathering outside Mathuradas Mathur Hospital and protesting against alleged police inaction.

The police detained two of the accused and began interrogating seven others. Additional Superintendent of Police Raghunath Garg oversaw evidence collection and a forensic team was called in. Statements from family members are now being recorded as the case undergoes fresh scrutiny.