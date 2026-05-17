2 sisters, 1 tragic end: Jodhpur rocked by claims of prolonged sexual assault, ‘police inaction’

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A young woman has died by suicide in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, alleging police inaction against people accused of gang-raping and blackmailing her elder sister, who killed herself nearly two months ago.
According to the police, the elder sister died on March 20 and the younger sister on May 15.
The younger sister’s death on Friday triggered a massive outrage, with members of the local community gathering outside Mathuradas Mathur Hospital and protesting against alleged police inaction.
The police detained two of the accused and began interrogating seven others. Additional Superintendent of Police Raghunath Garg oversaw evidence collection and a forensic team was called in. Statements from family members are now being recorded as the case undergoes fresh scrutiny.
Bhopal Lakhawat, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur rural, told The Indian Express, “We have registered an FIR in which many names of the accused are mentioned. Our investigation officer is interrogating the accused, and we will soon take necessary action.”
According to the allegations made by the younger sister and her family members, the elder sister had allegedly endured nearly four years of gang rape, blackmail, and exploitation. According to the FIR, a man known to her lured her into a relationship, recorded their private videos, and used them to extort money and sexually exploit her. Unable to bear the prolonged abuse and pressure, she died by suicide.
After her death, the same group of accused allegedly targeted the younger sister, continuing the pattern of assault and threats. She filed a police complaint on April 11, naming multiple people and detailing the abuse and intimidation she faced. As no decisive action was allegedly taken for over a month, she warned authorities in writing that she might take her own life if justice was not delivered.
The incident has sparked anger, particularly within the local Rajput community, which has accused the police of negligence and of shielding the accused.
Hanumangarh Singh, president of the Marwar Rajput Samaj, said in Jodhpur, “This case is an example of sheer negligence on the part of the police. We demand immediate arrests and strict action against officers who failed to act in time. If the administration does not act on time and arrest the accused while helping the family of the victim, we will organise a bigger protest all over the state.”
Under mounting pressure, authorities have transferred the local police outpost in-charge to the lines and initiated a departmental inquiry against the station house officer and the deputy superintendent of police.
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