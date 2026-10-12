Assistant professor at university in Jodhpur held for ‘sexually harassing’ students

The accused was produced in court on Monday and sent to two days' police remand. He had been teaching at a college for over three years on a temporary basis.

An assistant professor at a university in Jodhpur has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing female students, police said.

The accused was produced in court on Monday and sent to two days’ police remand. He had been teaching at a college for over three years on a temporary basis.

According to the police, a female student had lodged a complaint alleging that the accused had been subjecting her to obscene behaviour, using abusive language, stalking her and sexually harassing her since January. The student also submitted evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages, police said.

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The Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned confirmed the accused has been arrested. “He has been sent to two days of police remand. We will interrogate him and examine the data on his mobile phone,” the SHO said.