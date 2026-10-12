Assistant professor at university in Jodhpur held for ‘sexually harassing’ students

The matter came to light on Saturday, following which the students staged a protest demanding action against the accused.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurOct 12, 2026 11:55 PM IST
Assistant professor at university in Jodhpur held for 'sexually harassing' female studentsThe accused was produced in court on Monday and sent to two days' police remand. He had been teaching at a college for over three years on a temporary basis.
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An assistant professor at a university in Jodhpur has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing female students, police said.

The accused was produced in court on Monday and sent to two days’ police remand. He had been teaching at a college for over three years on a temporary basis.

According to the police, a female student had lodged a complaint alleging that the accused had been subjecting her to obscene behaviour, using abusive language, stalking her and sexually harassing her since January. The student also submitted evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages, police said.

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The Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned confirmed the accused has been arrested. “He has been sent to two days of police remand. We will interrogate him and examine the data on his mobile phone,” the SHO said.

Police have invoked relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case.

The incident came to light on Saturday, following which the students staged a protest demanding action against the accused.

The university administration terminated the teacher’s services and constituted a committee to investigate the allegations.

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The university’s vice-chancellor told The Indian Express that the matter came to the administration’s notice on October 10 and immediate action was taken against the accused.

“Once the matter came to my notice, I met the students and terminated the professor immediately. A committee has been constituted, and its report is awaited,” he added.

The accused had been teaching at the university for around three-and-a-half years, the V-C said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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