Jodhpur: MiG-27 aircraft crashes, pilot ejects to safety

An Indian Air Force MiG-27 (Upgrade) aircraft crashed around noon near Jodhpur on Sunday, officials said.

As per an official statement, the aircraft got airborne from Air Force Station Uttarlai, Barmer, at 11.27 am on Sunday for a routine sortie and crashed at 11.45 am, approximately 120 km south of Jodhpur.

The pilot ejected safely and was recovered by a search and rescue helicopter. The pilot is safe and preliminary investigations have revealed no damage to any person or property on ground. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. Investigation is still on in the case.