Jodhpur: MiG-27 aircraft crashes, pilot ejects to safety

As per an official statement, the aircraft got airborne from Air Force Station Uttarlai, Barmer, at 11.27 am on Sunday for a routine sortie and crashed at 11.45 am, approximately 120 km south of Jodhpur.

The MiG 27 UPG aircraft was on a routine mission from Jodhpur. (Photo: ANI)

An Indian Air Force MiG-27 (Upgrade) aircraft crashed around noon near Jodhpur on Sunday, officials said.

The pilot ejected safely and was recovered by a search and rescue helicopter. The pilot is safe and preliminary investigations have revealed no damage to any person or property on ground. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. Investigation is still on in the case.

