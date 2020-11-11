Jodhpur: Eight dead as roof of factory under construction collapses

The exact reason behind the accident could be ascertained.

At least eight people died and six others were injured when the roof of an under-construction factory collapsed in Jodhpur on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the incident took place around 6pm.

“A roof was being constructed at an under-construction factory in Basni industrial area. The wall was around 22 feet high. The roof collapsed around 6pm today. So far eight labourers have died and six injured are undergoing treatment. Rescue operations are underway,” Jodhpur commissioner of police Jose Mohan told The Indian Express.

The exact reason behind the accident could be ascertained after forensic and engineering reports come, he added.

“Search operations are underway and only after removing the entire debris it will be clear if more persons are trapped. We have rescued everybody who were found trapped in the immediate vicinity,” said Mohan.

Police said that an FIR has been registered in the matter.

“An FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against the supervisors and contractor of the construction site. Further investigation is being carried out and we have also asked for documents to ascertain whether all requisite permissions were taken for the construction,” said Mohan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences on Twitter. “The death of labourers due to collapse of roof of an under-construction factory in Jodhpur’s Basni phase two is extremely saddening. Have taken information about the incident after speaking with the district collector. Rescue operations are under way,” he tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.